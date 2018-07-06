Family fun for all at ‘Marvellous’ event in Stanley Park

The fun-packed Wordpool’s Most Marvellous Family Day is back for its 12th year, with circus skills, giant sun birds and strolling trees.

The popular annual event is part of Wordpool’s Festival of Words and takes place tomorrow (7th July 2018) at Stanley Park from 1pm to 4pm.

the strolling trees,

The afternoon will feature a number of different activities and colourful attractions, including LeftCoat with Treemendous, two tall strolling trees, the giant Sun Birds, the Save our Stories rescue ship, as well as storytelling, picture shows, and facepainting.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This is an amazing free day of fun and activities for all the family. There will be so much going on in the park for all ages to enjoy together.

“We are very grateful for the tireless support of the Wordpool volunteers, partners and the Friends of Stanley Park.”

To join in the fun families will need to go to an information point around the park to register from 12.30pm, and will be given maps so they can plan their afternoon. All children must be accompanied by an adult.