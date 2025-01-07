Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals have been revealed to convert a property in Blackpool into a residential assessment centre which would provide support for families in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Evergreen Care Group is seeking planning permission from the council to use a three storey house on Warbreck Hill Road for the scheme.

The property earmarked to become a Family Assessment Centre | Google

The property would retain the character of a family home but would be used to help struggling parents achieve the necessary skills to bring up their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement accompanying the application says: "The primary aim of the Family Residential Assessment Centre is to safeguard infants by evaluating parents' skills and capabilities to care for their children.

"The centre will offer guidance to help parents develop essential care giving skills, enabling them to demonstrate their ability to provide safe and nurturing environments." Documents add there is "significant demand" for the service and parents would be referred to the centre either by their local authority or via a court order.

Situations where use of the centre may be required would include where children are on the child protection register; situations prompting potential care proceedings; parents facing challenges such as learning disabilities, mental health issues, or substance misuse; domestic abuse situations. expectant mothers, and parents requiring assistance in developing parenting skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application adds: "The Evergreen Care Group’s registered manager,with over a decade of experience in community health, has extensive expertise working with families, particularly those with children under five.

"This experience includes collaboration with social care and other agencies to provide necessary support to families in need."

If it gets the go ahead, the property would accommodate up to four families,providing them with support and guidance from a fully trained team during a 12 to 16 week assessment period.

The site has been chosen in order to meet local demand, and due to its good transport links and accessability. The centre would be staffed around the clock, with the applicant adding it has "a zero-tolerance policy for anti-social behaviour, drug, or alcohol misuse, with violations potentially leading to termination of placements."

The application (reference 24/0689) will now go before town hall planners for consideration at a future date.