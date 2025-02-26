The vacant former premises of long-running Cleveleys menswear shop Fredericks is to be occupied by a local family-owned business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fredericks, on Victoria Road West, was a prominent shop on Victoria Road West for 30 years before it closed down in March 2023.

The business was then bought by husband and wife team Rana and Sami Ranasinghe and reopened in June, three months after it had closed..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New businesses are set to move into the former Frederick clohing shop in Cleveleys | National World

But sadly, just nine months later in 2024, the couple said they were closing it after struggling to get footfall through the doors.

Now, notices on the windows have announced that two businesses -in one - Bridal by Brittany Ann and Lancashire Occasion, will be opening there in a matter of weeks.

They are both currently based at shop premises in Victoria Road East, In Thornton.

Fredericks had been running since 1989 and was a mainstay of Cleveleys shopping centre for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poster in the window of the former Frederick clohing shop in Cleveleys | National World

But in 2021 business founder, John Prothero, who was a leading member of the town’s trade association, died aged 73 after a brave three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Although the business continued with family members, a message posted on the shop’s Facebook page in March last year announced that Fredericks had closed.

John Protheroe founded the Fredericks shop in 1989 | National World

Then Rana and Sami Ranasinghe stepped in. The pair, who have been running various stalls at Fleetwood Market for several years, were optimistic they could make a success of the high street shop.

Apart from menswear, the shop’s range expanded to include ladies clothing and children’s wear – including special occasion outfits.

The pair also kept on staff from the previous set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Fredericks used to look | National World

But Rana says footfall was so low that it became financially untenable to keep the business open.

Before the store closed Rani, an experienced retailer, said: "I think Covid played a part - the kind of people who would shop at Fredericks got used to shopping online because of the lockdowns, and they ended up going for the cheapest prices they could find.

“It is very sad but we just did not get enough people through the door.”

Bridal by Brittany Ann and Lancashire Occasion already have an established business and will be moving into the property in April.