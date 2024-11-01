Family and friends of patients visiting the Rosemere Cancer Centre, based at Royal Preston Hospital, will now be treated to a cup of Lancashire spirit courtesy of Lancashire Tea.

The café staff volunteers were delighted to receive hundreds of Lancashire Tea bags which will keep it fully stocked for the foreseeable future.

The Centre currently undertakes all radiotherapy treatment for cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, treating approximately 240 patients a day, five days a week.

Sue Swire, Fundraising Manager said: “Each year our café is visited by thousands of patients and their families as they undergo treatment at our centre. A warm cup of tea is a comfort to so many and helps pass the time while waiting for their loved ones.”

The tea company also made a donation to fund lollies and ice creams for patients on Rosemere Cancer Centre’s in-patient ward. These are always available for patients to help ease a dry mouth, take away the metallic taste that chemotherapy can leave and to help reduce a temperature.

As well as being available when needed, Christine Ryan, a member of the ward’s housekeeping team, has been visiting patients weekly for over 8 years to deliver the ice creams and ice lollies as a weekly treat.

During the visit, one of the patients, Keith Still, offered to match the donation as a thank you for the care he has received!

Phil Toms Marketing Director of Lancashire Tea said: “Our Communi-tea grants are about supporting the small things that often make the biggest difference. The care provided and the teams here are nothing short of amazing.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world-class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to donate, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

To nominate an organisation to receive a Lancashire Tea Communi-Tea Grant email the details to [email protected]