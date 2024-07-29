Fairhaven Lake temporarily closed to visitors and pets due to ‘natural algae blooms’
Fairhaven Lake was closed to the public on Sunday as a result of the algae, meaning scheduled water sports sessions were cancelled.
The boat service was also temporarily closed.
The issue was reported to the Environment Agency who will “look at opportunities to resolve the issue following further testing”.
“We hope this won’t be for long but this means our scheduled water sports sessions have been cancelled and our boat service will be temporarily closed,” a spokesman for Fairhaven Lakes and Gardens said.
“Hot, dry weather with little wind or rain creates ideal conditions for algae growth.
“Please avoid entering the water or allowing your animals to do so. We’ll let you know as soon as we’re up and running again.
“Thanks, and apologies if you were planning on visiting.”
