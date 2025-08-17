Their cases reveal the range of offences that have shaken communities across the county - and the tough sentences handed down by the courts in response:
1. Daniel Roccia
Daniel Roccia led a gang who flooded Preston’s streets with cocaine. Roccia, 36, of Sherwood Avenue, Leyland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs on the day his trial was due to begin in May last year, having previously denied the offence. He was jailed for 12 years and four months. | Lancashire Police
2. Ryan Wellings
Ryan Wellings, 30, was cleared of the unlawful killing of Kiena Dawes, 23, who left a suicide note calling her partner a “monster” who had “killed me”. She left the note and their nine-month-old daughter with a friend before killing herself on a railway line on July 22 2022. He was convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour over a two-year period and jailed for six and a half years. | Lancashire Police
3. Thomas Dures
Thomas Dures fatally stabbed Matthew Daulby, 19, in Ormskirk and then went on the run for 18 months. Dures, of no fixed address but formerly of Whalley Drive, Aughton, was jailed for 23 years. | Lancashire Police
4. Adam Garnett
Adam Garnett continued to control the supply of Class A drugs while serving a 15-year sentence behind bars. Garnett, 35, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 19 years and six months for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He will serve this sentence consecutively to an existing 15-year term already being served. | Lancashire Police
5. Kerri Pegg
Kerri Pegg, a “rising star” Lancashire prison governor, was jailed for nine years after having a relationship with a Liverpool drug gang boss. Pegg, 42, swapped her Honda Jazz for a £12,000 Mercedes C class car, paid for by 34 kilos of amphetamines by Anthony Saunderson, a major organised crime boss, who is now serving 35 years behind bars. Divorcee Pegg, described in court as “petite, blonde and bubbly”, signed off on temporary release for Saunderson while she was a governor at HMP Kirkham. | CPS
6. Adam Saunders
Jurors found 51-year-old Blackpool man Adam Saunders guilty of murdering Kevin Price, who was supposedly his friend, at his hotel in the seaside town on Springfield Road on 7 November. Saunders, of no fixed address, was handed a life sentence and told he must serve at least 31 years in jail at Preston Crown Court. | Lancashire Police