4 . Gang imported drugs from the USA to be supplied in Blackpool

Zack Higginson, 34, of no fixed address, and members of his organised crime group were jailed for importing drugs from the USA and supplying them across Blackpool and St Annes. Higginson, who ran the network, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months. Others sentenced included Keith Dollman, 44, of St Annes (five years and one month); Ruben Skelly, 24, of Blackpool (four years and nine months, sentenced in his absence); Andrew Morley, 29, of Fleetwood (four years and one month); and Ashley Dodd, 32, of Blackpool (four years and seven months). Several others received suspended sentences, including Nicola Morely, 32, Simon Pullan, 52, Carly Jones, 27, and Andrew Taylor, 38, while Joseph Purcell, 20, was given a youth rehabilitation order. | Lancashire Police