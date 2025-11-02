Crime - What to do if you witness a crime

Faces of 15 paedophiles, drug dealers, burglars and violent criminals jailed in Lancashire in October 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 15:00 GMT

These are the criminals locked up across Lancashire in October 2025 - from sex offenders and violent attackers to burglars, drug dealers and repeat offenders.

Each was brought before the courts for crimes that shocked and harmed communities across the county:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Kai Edmundson, 18, formerly of Oswaldtwistle and now of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and three months for grooming a 14-year-old online, encouraging her to self-harm and possessing/ sharing indecent images of children.

1. Kai Edmundson

Kai Edmundson, 18, formerly of Oswaldtwistle and now of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and three months for grooming a 14-year-old online, encouraging her to self-harm and possessing/ sharing indecent images of children. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Andrzej Mikulski, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 years and six months for wounding with intent after stabbing a B&M security guard in Preston; he also admitted robbery, attempted robbery, knife possession and multiple thefts.

2. Andrzej Mikulski

Andrzej Mikulski, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 years and six months for wounding with intent after stabbing a B&M security guard in Preston; he also admitted robbery, attempted robbery, knife possession and multiple thefts. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Aqueel Hussain, 33, formerly of Irene Place, Blackburn, now of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 years with a 12-month extended licence for raping a 12-year-old he groomed on Snapchat; he was given an indefinite SHPO and must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

3. Aqueel Hussain

Aqueel Hussain, 33, formerly of Irene Place, Blackburn, now of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 years with a 12-month extended licence for raping a 12-year-old he groomed on Snapchat; he was given an indefinite SHPO and must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Nathan Williams, 41, of Fleetwood Close, Blackburn, was jailed for three years for grievous bodily harm after a one-punch attack in Rishton left a man with life-changing head injuries; an indefinite restraining order was imposed.

4. Nathan Williams

Nathan Williams, 41, of Fleetwood Close, Blackburn, was jailed for three years for grievous bodily harm after a one-punch attack in Rishton left a man with life-changing head injuries; an indefinite restraining order was imposed. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Andrew Burrows, 26, formerly of Clifton Drive, Blackpool, now of no fixed address, was jailed for three-and-a-half years for GBH, assaulting an emergency worker and other assaults after attacking A&E staff at Blackpool Victoria and earlier assaulting three women.

5. Andrew Burrows

Andrew Burrows, 26, formerly of Clifton Drive, Blackpool, now of no fixed address, was jailed for three-and-a-half years for GBH, assaulting an emergency worker and other assaults after attacking A&E staff at Blackpool Victoria and earlier assaulting three women. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Nicolette Goldrick, 51, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, was jailed for 12 months and given a five-year restraining order for attempting to abduct a seven-month-old baby in Blackpool and spitting at police.

6. Nicolette Goldrick

Nicolette Goldrick, 51, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, was jailed for 12 months and given a five-year restraining order for attempting to abduct a seven-month-old baby in Blackpool and spitting at police. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireLancashire PoliceCourts
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice