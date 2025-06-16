The mugshot of a man who threw bottles at police and shouted far-right slogans during a violent protest in Blackpool has been released following his sentencing.

Mason O’Toole, 23, of Beresford Street, Blackpool, was at the forefront of a disorder that erupted days after the tragic stabbing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport.

The protest saw around 1,000 demonstrators gather at the resort’s Cenotaph before marching through the town.

Mason O’Toole threw bottles at police during a far right protest in Blackpool sparked by the murder of three schoolgirls in Southport | Lancashire Police

Police bodycam footage played in court showed O’Toole throwing missiles, shouting “sink the boats” and abusing officers.

He was seen goading police and encouraging others to join the violence, which Judge Ian Unsworth KC described as “mindless thuggery”.

O’Toole pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

“Your behaviour was utterly disgraceful,” Judge Unsworth said.

The court heard that the protest descended into chaos in multiple locations, including St John’s Square, Talbot Square and Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Officers were pelted with glass bottles, bins and street furniture, with several suffering physical injuries. Police dogs were also hurt.

Judge Unsworth said the violence followed riots in Southport earlier that week and quickly spread to other areas including Blackpool.

Trams and buses were brought to a standstill, shops were forced to close and staff and bystanders were left frightened.

Mounted officers in attendance as protesters descended on Blackpool Promenade after the Southport murders | National World

Paramedics reported feeling unsafe and the Winter Gardens venue had to go into lockdown.

The judge noted that some demonstrators were seen asking taxi drivers to show proof of nationality.

He said such behaviour was “outrageous” and not representative of the Blackpool community.

A senior police officer said the force endured “four to five hours of violence and threats,” which left some officers suffering long-term psychological effects.

Blackpool Tower and local venues like the Winter Gardens and Houndshill Shopping Centre all reported serious disruption and financial loss.

A North Pier spokesperson said: “Blackpool doesn’t represent what took place that day.”

Blackpool Council also condemned the violence, reiterating the town’s pride in being an inclusive and welcoming community.

Blackpool's Metropole Hotel became a focus of attention for Right Wing priotests in August | National World

O’Toole has 15 previous convictions, including for violence, malicious communications and drug possession.

He offered no comment in his police interview and continued shouting abuse even after being arrested.

His barrister, Claire Larton, said O’Toole accepted responsibility, expressed remorse and wanted to distance himself from the far-right views expressed at the protest.

She asked the judge to consider a suspended sentence.

But Judge Unsworth rejected that request.

Ge told O’Toole he had played an “active and enthusiastic role that every decent member of the community will have been appalled by what you and others did”.

As he was led away to begin his sentence, O’Toole waved and shouted “love you” to family members in the public gallery.