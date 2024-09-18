Fabulous shots of the Harvest Moon captured last night in Lancashire
Photographers Lee Mansfield and Dave Nelson captured these stunning shots of the Harvest Moon last night.
Lee got his shots over Ashton Memorial in Lancaster from the bridge approx one mile away with a 600mm lens, while Dave captured his over Blackpool Tower.
What is the Harvest Moon?
The Harvest Moon is usually in September and is the full moon which occurs closest to the autumn equinox.
It goes by several other monikers including the Corn Moon, the Potato Harvest Moon, and the Fruit or Barley Moon.
What is special about a Harvest Moon?
It coincides with the autumnal equinox, the first day of fall, which is Sunday, September 22.
As almanac lore goes, it's called the Harvest Moon because in the days before electricity lit up our fields, the moon's bright glow helped guide farmers as they were harvesting crops at the end of the season.
What energy does the Harvest Moon bring?
This time is considered as the most powerful period of the month for receiving abundance, showing gratitude and performing manifestation.
The Moon energy is very high during this time period and this is the best to turn your desires into reality.
