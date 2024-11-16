Fabulous photos of Blackpool's Condor Grove Christmas Lights switch-on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A corner of Blackpool is bathed in brilliant festive lights after a switch-on spectacle which included a live band.

The Condor Grove Christmas Lights display is truly up and running after a switch-on launch last night.

But this will be the last festive switch-on - at least until 2026 - as the organisers are taking a break.

Two houses - directly opposite each other - put on spectacular festive displays in the street each year.

They are the homes of Dean Thomas and his brother-in-law Ashley Forward, who both love Christmas and both families love making people smile.

Last night’s spectacular included a performance by the teenage band 8 Fifteen, who first formed seven years ago.

They performed a popular selection of pop hits, including an Abba medley.

Dean, a school caretaker at AKS, started putting on the display 10 years ago and it has become a favourite attraction for local families with young children.

There are snowmen, huge inflatable Santas, reindeer, twinkling lights aplenty and much more besides.

This year the event has been raising money towards the North West Air ambulance charity

Dad-of-four Deono, as he is known, told the Gazette: “It’s been brilliant and I'd like to thank everyone for their support this year and in the previous years.

“I’ll be taking a break now - there’ll be no switch on event in 2025 because this has taken so much yto organise and I’ve got family and work commitments to consider.

“But we’ll be back in 2026, bigger and bolder than ever.”

Last night’s event included Mister Whippy Blackpool ice cream van with Santa , tombola, raffle, the paramedic pup for everyone to have photos with and lots more.