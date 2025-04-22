Eyewitnesses sought after video of man 'offering to expose himself' at Fairhaven Lake circulates online
According to the post, an elderly man allegedly offered to expose himself to members of the public before becoming aggressive and leaving the scene in a vehicle.
Lancashire Police confirmed they were aware of the video but said the incident had not yet been officially reported.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Fylde police take these incidents very seriously. However, no witness has reported this directly to police.
“It is important that these events are reported to allow officers to make enquiries and deal with any offences.
“Please could the people who witnessed this incident contact police on 101 as we need to discuss this matter further.”
Information can also be submitted online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.