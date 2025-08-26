Some of the less welcome sights in and around the centre of Blackpool are being tidied up – and the moves have been welcomed by a resort councillor.

Among the derelict properties being boarded up and made to look less unsightly is the former Heaven and Hell adult lingerie shop, on Coronation Street.

Since the business closed around five years ago, it has fallen into a state of disrepair and become a magnet for drug-related activity and rough sleepers.

The former Heaven and Hell site on Coronation Street in Blackpool | Third party

Coun Gerard Walsh, who runs the St Nicholas Holiday Flats further along Coronation Street, welcomed Blackpool Council’s recent intervention.

He said: “As someone involved in the holiday industry in Blackpool, one of the most disheartening things I hear is when guests tell me how much the town has ‘gone down’.“

“Coronation Street and the roads near it have some great businesses trying their hardest – and we’ve also got a new multimillion pound cinema at the bottom of the road.

“So to see buildings like the former Heaven and Hell deteriorate and attract anti-social activity is really disheartening.“

“I welcome the council’s intervention – they’ve also boarded up the Blacks store off the town centre and the former joke shop on Central Drive.

“I know it’s only masking the problem and more needs to be done, but it is a start. We really don’t want residents – or visitors who come here on holiday – to say the town looks run-down and bad.”