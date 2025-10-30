A new real ale and cider bar is to be opened in Lytham by a team which has won awards from beer campaigners CAMRA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fox and Pine is to launch at 3 Henry Street, in an area of the town long associated with bars and restaurants.

The move has been made possible after applicants, the Oldham Beer Company, successfully applied for a premises licence from Fylde Council ‘s licensing panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new real ale and cider bar is to open at 3 Henry Street in Lytham | Google

They already run a highly rated bar of the same name in Oldham.

The licence application included some late night opening hours on certain days, until 1am and live music.

Councillors on the panel granted the application with a number of conditions, after hearing of objections to the proposals.

The premises are currently empty, but renovation and new signage is expected in the weeks ahead, prior to the bar opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors, including Lytham Town Council and Cllrs Peter Anthony and Andrew Redfearn, expressed concerns that the bar would lead to further noise and disruption on the street late at night. Lancashire Constabulary requested a number of conditions relating to public safety and prevention of crime.

The applicants said in planning documents: “Until recently these premises had the benefit of a Premises Licence, issued by Fylde Council in 2014.

“This was surrendered/lapsed by the previous operators for operational reasons. Since the premises closed they have begun to look untidy, becoming something of a blot on the landscape of Henry Street.

The Fox and Pine in Oldham | Third party

“ New experienced operators are now proposing to restore some vibrancy to the area by converting the premises into a real ale and cider specialist tap room generally controlled by the hours, conditions and restrictions which applied to the previous licence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objecting to the proposals, Fylde council members for Lytham, Cllr Anthony and Andrew Redfearn, said in a joint statement: “After careful consideration, the pair of us feel we can’t support an application that serves alcohol until 1am at these premises.

“We both feel that the noise and effect on the guests of the neighbouring Mode Hotel would be too much of a risk.

“The building is interconnected and a late license such as this would cause too much disruption in that vicinity.

“We understand there are other late licences close by, however they do not interconnect with a building that houses holiday accommodation. If the bar was to be in line with standard public house opening hours, we feel we could then offer our support to the application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was nevertheless approved with several conditions.

Firstly, that hours for licensable activities and the hours the premises are open to the public be modified to (i) bring forward the finish times for all licensable activities from 1am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, with the premises being closed to the public by 12.30am. Secondly remove the extended hours for licensable activities and opening that had been applied for which would cover ‘ordinary’ days in December.

Other stipulations, requested by Lancashire Constabulary, included the use of door staff and polycarbonate cups to be used during the busy Lytham Festival, which was agreed on by the panel.