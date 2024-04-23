Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In highly unusual scenes, Coun Ashley Sorensen was given the warning after he refused to end a controversial speech at Wyre Civic Centre in Poulton, despite several requests to do so.

Council business was held up for several minutes as the unexpected drama unfolded.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said the councillor’s conduct was “unacceptable” and an investigation was now under way.

But Coun Sorensen later said his attempts to deal with the council in other ways over his grievances had led to “dead ends”, forcing him to have his say in the council chamber.

Coun Sorensen, like other members, had been invited to ask a question after hearing a report by one of the portfolio holders, and had the standard three minutes to talk.

The independent member for Preesall then began an account in which he outlined an alleged 13 year campaign of harrassment against him, and claimed Wyre Council had personal reasons for not assisting him

When he was asked to stop talking after the three minutes by Mayor of Wyre, Coun Julie Robinson, who was chairing the meeting, he refused and kept going.

Police are ‘on the way’

Coun Robinson then announced the meeting had been suspended and more than half the members then left the chamber for several minutes.

But upon the meeting resuming minutes later, Coun Sorensen continued with his speech and then a vote was taken in which members agreed he should be ejected.

Coun Ashley Sorensen was told to leave the council chamber during the meeting

Coun Robinson then informed him that the police were on their way.

Coun Sorensen appeared to be leaving the meeing but when one of the councillors told him not to come back, Coun Sorensen retorted: “That’s up to the electorate, not you.”

Council’s statement

A Wyre Council spokesman said of the incident: “Each Councillor is permitted to speak for three minutes in Full Council following reports from Portfolio Holders.

Coun Julie Robinson, the Mayor of Wyre, told Coun Ashley Sorensen to leave the meeting

“We can confirm that one of the Councillors exceeded their allowance and so were politely asked to conclude by the Mayor.

“The Councillor refused to stop speaking, despite being asked again by the Mayor.

“As a result, the Mayor suspended the meeting to allow the Councillor to compose himself and business to continue.

“On resumption of the meeting, the Councillor began speaking again, despite being repeatedly requested to refrain from doing so.

“The Councillor’s conduct was unacceptable and potentially a breach of the Council Code of Conduct. The matter has been referred for further investigation.”

What Coun Sorensen says

Coun Sorensen said later: “Although I appreciate the council rules are to allow three minutes for a councillor to speak or ask questions, it was telling on how quickly I was being shut down.

“Prior to the meeting, I have attempted to work with the CEO and senior officers over the last year, but my efforts for change have resulted in me being placed on merry-go-rounds and into dead-ends, which concerns me for all Councillors and residents alike who are willing to challenge decisions.