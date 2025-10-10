Extra £45,000 for Blackpool’s rough sleeping, drug and alcohol treatment programme

Blackpool will receive an extra £45,000 through the Rough Sleeping Drug and Alcohol Treatment programme – part of a wider £3 million national top-up announced by the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will go directly into evidence-based drug and alcohol treatment and support for people who are sleeping rough or at risk of doing so.

This includes detox and rehabilitation programmes, as well as help with mental health, trauma and recovery support to prevent people returning to the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb with Gemma Mukadam (left) and Joanne Worrell (right) from drug and alcohol support service, Horizon, who trained the MP in administering Naloxone. | Third party

This investment recognises the scale of the challenge in Blackpool, where addiction, poor mental health and insecure housing are often interlinked.

By strengthening local services and improving access to recovery and treatment, the funding will help break the cycle of rough sleeping and substance dependence.

The additional £45,000 is a top up of the £2.86 million already secured for Blackpool for 2025/26 – £877,466 of which was for Rough Sleeping Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services alongside a £1.54 million for the Homelessness Prevention Grant and £443,000 for Rough Sleeping Prevention and Recovery.

The funding follows Mr Webb’s visit to the team at Changing Futures – a partnership between local agencies – including Public Health, Empowerment charity’s lived experience team, drug and alcohol recovery charity Horizon and Adult Social Care – which come together to support adults with multiple disadvantages, such as homelessness, substance misuse and mental ill health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he was there, the MP was trained in administering Naloxone – a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, and was provided with a kit to administer in an emergency situation which are seen too frequently on the streets of Blackpool.

The Changing Futures team are working to flood the streets with Naloxone, and train as many people as possible to administer it.

Chris Webb MP said: “Too many people in Blackpool are trapped in a cycle of rough sleeping, poor mental health and addiction.

“At Changing Futures I witnessed the incredible work of agencies working with the most complex cases in Blackpool, but saw the progress made and results that show it makes a real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve pushed for more support for these vital services in Blackpool and this extra £45,000 will go straight into treatment and recovery services that save lives – supporting people to access detox, rehabilitation and the wraparound care they need to rebuild their futures.

“Combined with the £2.86 million already secured for next year, this shows that the Labour Government is serious about tackling the root causes of homelessness and giving Blackpool the support it needs to get people off the streets for good.”

Matt Downie, Chief Executive of Crisis, said: “This funding is very welcome, especially as winter approaches and with homelessness rising. More people are likely to face the prospect of sleeping on cold streets and need support urgently.

“We know that targeted support can make a big difference and help people take their first steps out of homelessness.”