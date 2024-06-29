Extent of fire damage at Blackpool 's Warbreck House revealed by urban explorers
The former civil service building became ungulfed in flames at around 11.30pm on Friday June 7.
Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around as the fire took hold.
Ten fire engines and numerous specialist appliances responded to the incident, with more than 50 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.
A joint police and fire investigation was then launched into the cause of a huge blaze in Blackpool.
The Blackpool YouTuber and urban explorer known as ‘Simon_1987’ filmed an exploration of the building, whch has been left badly damaged not only by the fire, but by rain damage.
He said:”People get a kick out of urban exploration.”
The building is expected to be demolished for new housing.
