The eerie, damaged interior of former Civil Service building, Warbreck Hosue in Blackpool. Picture: Simon_1987 | Simon_1987

The extent of the damage inside fire-ravaged Warbreck House has been revealed by two urban explorers.

The former civil service building became ungulfed in flames at around 11.30pm on Friday June 7.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around as the fire took hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten fire engines and numerous specialist appliances responded to the incident, with more than 50 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

The eerie, damaged interior of former Civil Service building, Warbreck Hosue in Blackpool. Picture: Simon_1987 | The eerie, damaged interior of former Civil Service building, Warbreck Hosue in Blackpool. Picture: Simon_1987

A joint police and fire investigation was then launched into the cause of a huge blaze in Blackpool.

The Blackpool YouTuber and urban explorer known as ‘Simon_1987’ filmed an exploration of the building, whch has been left badly damaged not only by the fire, but by rain damage.

He said:”People get a kick out of urban exploration.”