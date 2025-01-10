Extension at modern looking Blackpool school gets the go ahead from town hall planners
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The scheme will see a new reading room and storage area provided at St John's School on Church Street in the town centre.
It will replace existing concrete theatre steps which are currently not being used due to health and safety issues. The plans were approved under delegated powers.
The brickwork will match the existing building, while the doors and windows will also match the existing grey aluminium at the school which was demolished and rebuilt in 2009 in a modern style.
Access to the reading room will be via the first floor play deck areaeither by the existing adjacent concrete steps or directly from the first floor ofthe school fire exit.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A report setting out the decision says: "Socially, the proposals would have no unacceptable impacts on residential amenity and would improve the functionality of the school for the students and staff.
"The proposals would be considered to align with the council’s regeneration aims for health and education sites."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.