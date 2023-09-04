News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Expert Insight: The Link Between Hydration and School Performance

As the back-to-school rush begins, amidst new stationery and tech gadgets, the importance of water often gets overlooked. Health blogger and Sports Science graduate, Thomas Riley, underscores the deep connection between hydration and academic performance.
By Tom RileyContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST

The Science Behind Hydration

Water isn't just about quenching thirst; it's a vital part of our anatomy. Comprising about 60% of our body, every cell, tissue, and organ relies on it for proper functioning. For young scholars, maintaining optimal hydration is especially paramount. Thomas points out, "Even a slight dip in hydration can hinder memory, shrink attention spans, and limit cognitive capabilities."

Classroom Conditions and Their Impact

A child working at school with water on his desk.A child working at school with water on his desk.
A child working at school with water on his desk.
Most Popular

Classrooms, particularly during the initial months of autumn, can lean towards the warm and dry side, exacerbating dehydration risks. As students toggle between academic subjects, physical education, and extracurricular engagements, their energy is consistently being tapped, leading to fluid loss. Riley suggests, "With classrooms and school activities as dynamic environments, ensuring consistent water intake becomes non-negotiable for peak academic performance."

Thomas Riley's Recommendations

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drawing on his background in sports science, Riley emphasizes the importance of integrating hydration into daily school routines. "It's not just about drinking water," he says, "but understanding when and how much." He advises parents to invest in reusable water bottles that children can refill throughout the day, making hydration both accessible and environmentally friendly.

Furthermore, Riley warns against replacing water with sugary beverages. "Sodas and overly sweet drinks might seem appealing, but they can actually contribute to dehydration and lead to a crash in energy levels, which is the last thing a student needs during a busy school day."

In conclusion, as we gear up for another academic year, prioritizing hydration can make a discernible difference in a student's day-to-day performance. With insights from experts like Thomas Riley and resources online parents are better equipped to ensure their children remain hydrated, focused, and ready to excel.