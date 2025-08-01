Friday nights just got exciting at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
An adults-only after-dark event is lighting up Blackpool Pleasure Beach this summer. With thrill rides, live DJs, bars and Ibiza-inspired vibes, your Friday nights are about to get a serious upgrade.

Looking for a bold new way to spend your Friday nights? From August 8, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is throwing open its gates after dark for an unforgettable, adults-only experience that blends thrills, beats and summer vibes.

This isn’t your average night out – it’s a full-on takeover of the park, with exclusive access for those aged 18+ only.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What’s on?

Every Friday, 7:30pm – 10:30pm. The latest closing time of the year – meaning more time for fun, located at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Friday night vibes at Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool.placeholder image
Friday night vibes at Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool. | Pleasure Beach

Whether you’re winding down after a long week or getting the weekend started in style, this event has everything you need:

  • Kick things off with a FREE glass of prosecco on arrival - it’s the perfect way to set the tone for the night.
  • A live DJ will be spinning Ibiza-inspired tracks, bringing Balearic energy to the Lancashire coast. Think sunset parties, festival vibes and irresistible beats.
  • Enjoy a variety of bars serving your favourite drinks, along with tasty street food stalls - perfect for a mid-party refuel.
  • Get your adrenaline fix with seven of the park’s most thrilling rides open exclusively for this event. Ride the coasters by moonlight for a whole new experience.
  • With vibrant lighting, great music, and a buzzing atmosphere, it’s a proper party - just without the queues and chaos of a nightclub.

Whether you're coming with mates, a date, or even flying solo, this is a unique way to celebrate summer evenings in style.

It’s the perfect mix of theme park excitement and late-night party energy and the only place in Blackpool where you can scream, dance and sip prosecco in the same hour.

Tickets are limited – don’t miss out! More info and bookings: Friday Night Takeover.

Your Friday nights will never be the same again. Thrill rides. Cold drinks. Hot beats. Real vibes.

Related topics:Blackpool Pleasure BeachBlackpoolLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice