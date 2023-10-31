The second phase has yielded exciting new artwork now visible on the high street, including a series of illustrations co-created with students and community members with artist Laura-Kate Draws and a new large-scale mural by Blackpool-based street artist Christian Fenn, aka Seca One.

An exhibition reflecting the people, places and heritage of Fleetwood is coming to the high street this November.

The exhibition, From Nothing to Now, will share stories, words and images gathered and created by artist Hannah O’Hara in collaboration with Fleetwood residents as part of a co-commission with Photoworks.

This is part of the Fleetwood High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) Cultural Programme funded by Historic England, HM Government, Arts Council England and the Heritage Fund with support from Wyre Council.

The photography created as part of this commission will be shared through an exhibition in Fleetwood with host venues including Fleetwood Museum, Fleetwood Library and Fleetwood Market. The exhibition launch will be celebrated on Saturday 4th November from 1pm starting with an exhibition tour, followed by opening remarks and a reception from 2-4pm at the North Albert Grill featuring complimentary drinks and a seaside-themed afternoon tea.

Places are limited for the opening event and booking is recommended. To book your free place at the opening reception, visit ticketsource.co.uk/fleetwood-hshaz

As the latest commission as part of Fleetwood’s Cultural Programme, the exhibition explores the unique heritage of Fleetwood, its people, their stories and connection to place through photography as well as the legacy of the fishing industry.

Hannah is a Sussex-based artist with family roots in the North West. Her work investigates temporality, place and memory.

She said: “My focus as an artist has been to immerse myself within the culture of Fleetwood and over the last year I have met and worked with so many kind individuals who have helped me develop this project and given their time freely and told their stories openly.”

The co-commissioning partners and participants have been able to see the depth and impact of Hannah’s work on this project. She has developed and delivered workshops and events and spent time getting to know Fleetwood’s residents through a series of visits to the town.

Arts Engagement Coordinator for the project Angelica Vanasse said: “Hannah’s dedication to this work and getting to know the people in Fleetwood has helped to create opportunities for connection to shape the stories connected to Fleetwood’s past in ways that are meaningful to people in the present.

"Hannah has gotten to know people in Fleetwood across the high street and its businesses, in cultural organisations, care homes and in community environments. The exhibition of the artwork created in collaboration with Fleetwood’s residents reflects their heritage, stories, memories and connection to place in ways that are rooted deeply in the present and being proud of the place they call home.”

A number of elements of this project have focused on partnering with a varied spectrum of Fleetwood residents. Over the course of six months, Hannah O'Hara led photography trips throughout town, formed sharing groups and took part in heritage events. Residents have posed for photos and shared their often-humorous stories of their Fylde coast experiences with the artist.

The black-and-white pictures at the Fleetwood Market Gallery represent a broader group of people who live and work in the town and are drawn in by the strong feeling of community. O'Hara has also collaborated with a local residential home to develop cyanotypes and photographic collages that will be shown alongside images made by individuals on photography walks as part of this engagement. This installation created by the community will be shown at the local library. A photographic sculpture exploring the history of the promenade will also be on show at the Fleetwood Museum.

As part of Fleetwood’s High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) Cultural Programme a series of creative commissions have been taking place in collaboration with artists and community members to explore and celebrate the town’s heritage. This is part of Fleetwood’s three-year cultural programme, From Nothing to Now.

The first phase of the project included incredible contributions from artist Kate Eggleston-Wirtz and animator Trevor Woolery that explored Fleetwood’s 1841 census data and memories of Fleetwood’s high street.