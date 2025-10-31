Exciting new reformer pilates studio opens in Blackpool, Squires Gate

A brand-new Reformer Pilates studio is opening this Monday above the bustling Padel courts at Squires Gate, bringing a fresh fitness offering to Blackpool’s south shore.

The new studio is the latest venture from Aimee Baines, an experienced Pilates instructor with nearly 20 years of teaching under her belt.

Aimee already runs successful studios in Garstang and Lancaster and the Squires Gate site marks the next step in her growing North West fitness network.

With six state of the art Reformer beds and additional space for mat Pilates classes, the new location aims to introduce more people - including Padel players and gym goers - to the benefits of Reformer Pilates.

Aimee said: “We’ve opened above the courts to bring Reformer to a new audience. It’s such a fantastic form of exercise for strength, flexibility and posture and it really complements other sports.”

Classes will run each morning from around 7.30am to 10.30am with evening sessions from 5.30pm through to 7.30pm, plus Saturday morning classes at weekends.

All levels are welcome and sessions are open to men and women aged 16 and over.

An introductory offer is currently available with single classes priced at £15, or three sessions for £50, alongside multi-class packages for regular members.

Aimee added that her Garstang studio also offers Hot Reformer Pilates, which uses infrared heat to enhance flexibility, boost circulation and provide an intense, detoxifying workout.

Aimee said: “I’ve taught Pilates for nearly two decades and it’s wonderful to see how popular Reformer has become. It’s on trend right now and hopefully here to stay!”

The new studio opens Monday, offering locals the chance to try the latest in Reformer Pilates training in a welcoming, supportive environment.