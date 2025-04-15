Excitement as work begins on much anticipated new passenger terminal at Blackpool Airport
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new facility, which was granted planning permission last September, will include an enhanced arrivals and departures area able to handle up to 45 passengers. There will also be a larger security checkpoint including new X-ray and scanning equipment.
It is the latest development in a wide range of plans to upgrade infrastructure at the airport as it continues to increase private corporate and executive and commercial aircraft charter flights in conjunction with Hanger 3.
The new facility will also enable the accommodation of larger cabin class corporate aircraft in a further boost to growth.
Airport director Steve Peters said: “Over the last three years we’ve been working continuously to grow our executive and charter customer base in partnership with the expert team at Hangar 3.
“The new passenger handling facility and administrative building will mean we can continue with our growth plans both in terms of the number of flights and the size of corporate aircraft we can accommodate.
“It is exciting to take the next step in our journey to a brighter future for aviation in Blackpool.”
The airport previously boasted a larger passenger terminal which was used by airlines such as Jet2 when they operated holiday flights from Blackpool. But it was demolished in 2016 to make way for construction of the Energy College which stands on the site.
A planning application for a new road and hangars at Airport East was revealed last year and future plans for the airport include new general aviation and executive hangars, an MR (maintenance, repair and overhaul) hangar, proposed solar farm and a new fuel farm to offer sustainable and alternative aviation fuels and battery storage.
Development costs are being met from a £54m post of cash set aside by Blackpool Council for infrastructure.
Blackpool Airport is already a thriving hub for business, medevac and general aviation and offers aircraft handling, parking, engineering and refuelling services, flight and instrument training as well as having facilities for executive lounges and crew briefing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.