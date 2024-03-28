Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gaz Moseley, 40, of Bispham, is well known in local football circles as the former manager at Blackpool FC gym and as the current coach of the Clifton Hornets under/9s team.

But the dad-of two, who always stayed fit and was in good shape, was given the shattering diagnosis in November that he had an aggressive stage 4 stomach cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Gaz, who is married to Charlotte and has two sons, Rocco, eight, and Kylo, aged five, was adamant that he would find a way to fight it.

And he is being backed by friends and family, who raised a staggering £25,000 for him in just 10 days via a GoFundme page, to enable him to get the innovative treatment which is helping to stem the ravages of the deadly illness.

And last week they added more than £3,000 to the total by undertaking a mammoth overnight walk from Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road to Wigan's DW Stadium, home of Wigan Athletic, to coincide with a League One match which the Latics won 1-0.

The fund came from a JustGiving page set up spcially for the sponsored walk.

Gaz Moseley with wife Charlotte and sons Kylo and Rocco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaz's older brother Steve, said: "Gaz's treatment is really helping him, he's put weight back on and looks much better, but it's expensive.

"So we decided to turn a trip to watch Blackpool against Wigan into a fundraiser.

"We left Blackpool at 9pm and walked the 32 miles to Wigan overnight, to avoid the traffic.

"We didn't get there until around 10.30am the following day - we were able to call in on a McDonald's at Preston near the halfway mark, and that helped!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once we got to Wigan Athletic, they couldn't have been more helpful to us.

"We all really appreciate all the help we have been given, including the generous sponsorship from people, it really means a lot."

Gaz, who currently works for sports equipment brand Everlast, said on his Facebook page: "I’m so proud of you all. Again a massive thank you to everyone that’s taken part and donated to the JustGiving page.

"All donations will play a massive part to my additional medication."

What's the treatment?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the fundraising help he has received, Gaz has been able to set up a hyperbaric chamber at home, whose oxygen therapy can help make cancer cells easier to kill with chemotherapy and radiation.

It can also be used to heal cells damaged by cancer and its treatments and boost red blood cell count.

Gaz has also set up an infrared sauna to complement this treatment, in addition to a specific nutrition plan.