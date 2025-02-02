Ex-Kasabian singer Tom Meighan heading to Fylde coast as part of his RAW 25 tour

Former Kasabian front man Tom Meighan is heading to the Fylde coast as part of his latest tour.

He will be performing at the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Wednesday March 26 as he continues with his RAW 25 series of concerts.

Meighan co-founded Kasabian in 1997 and was its lead vocalist until 2020.

Tom Meighan is heading to the Fylde coastTom Meighan is heading to the Fylde coast
The band released six studio albums and enjoyed commercial success, including five number-one albums in the UK culminating in a headline Glastonbury performance in 2014.

With his distinctive vocals, ‘born frontman’ Meighan lent his voice to many of the Leicester band’s best known songs including Club Foot, Processed Beats and Fire.

However, fans were shocked when he left the band in high-profile circumstances in July 2020, after pleading guilty to assaulting his then-fiancee.

Expressing remorse, he entered rehab for alcohol addiction and was diagnosed with ADHD before marrying the woman he assaulted, Vikki Ager.

While Kasabian have continued without him and released two albums since, Meighan launched a successful solo career and released his own hit albums The Reckoning and Roadrunner.

His live Raw 25 set includes Kasabian classics and tracks from ‘The Reckoning’.

He brings independent solo artist David Fraser as his support act on this short run of dates through March prior to his major festival commitments.

The gig begins at 7.30pm.

For more details visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/tom-meighan-raw-25/

