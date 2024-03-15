Ex-boxing champ Jane Couch and members of the Chill Lounge staging free Easter fun day for Fleetwood families

Ex-world champion boxer Jane Couch and pals are out to make Easter egg-stra special for families in Fleetwood.
By Richard Hunt
Published 15th Mar 2024, 20:35 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 20:49 GMT
The girls are all members of women's support group, the Chill Lounge, and they are staging a free Easter fun day tomorrow (Saturday March 16).

There will be free Easter eggs galore and families will have the chance to make Easter cards and hats, as well as colourful masks.

There will also be colouring competitions for youngsters attending on the day.

Jane said: "We raise money by holding tombolas and that allows us to stage free events like this.

"We're also sponsored by the Macmillan Dental Lab in Fleetwood, and it means we've been able to buy all these Easter eggs and craft stuff for the kids.

"There's a lot of doom and gloom about at the moment and money is tight for quite a few people, so we just wanted to give families from Fleetwood a fun time over Easter."

The event is being held at the side entrance of the Victoria Building (the former Barney's Bingo Hall, on Poulton Road, from 11am until 1pm.

Jane set up the Chill Lounge as a female version of Men's Shed to help local women combat isolation and mental health issues like depression.

The girls\ meet up regularly in Fleetwood for social events and stage local fundraisers for good causes..

