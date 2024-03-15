Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The girls are all members of women's support group, the Chill Lounge, and they are staging a free Easter fun day tomorrow (Saturday March 16).

There will be free Easter eggs galore and families will have the chance to make Easter cards and hats, as well as colourful masks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be colouring competitions for youngsters attending on the day.

Read more: Meet the 8 year old Lancashire boy who is one of the faces of a national campaign by ASICS

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails Jane said: "We raise money by holding tombolas and that allows us to stage free events like this.

"We're also sponsored by the Macmillan Dental Lab in Fleetwood, and it means we've been able to buy all these Easter eggs and craft stuff for the kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a lot of doom and gloom about at the moment and money is tight for quite a few people, so we just wanted to give families from Fleetwood a fun time over Easter."

The event is being held at the side entrance of the Victoria Building (the former Barney's Bingo Hall, on Poulton Road, from 11am until 1pm.

Jane set up the Chill Lounge as a female version of Men's Shed to help local women combat isolation and mental health issues like depression.