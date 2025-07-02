Everything you need to know about the Blackpool Colour Run

Blackpool’s most vibrant and fun filled event is back this summer and there’s even more reason to get excited - local confectionery giants Valeo Foods UK have joined the party as a new paint station sponsor.

The Blackpool Colour Run is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, bringing thousands of people together for a 3km dash along Starr Gate Beach.

Expect to be showered in a rainbow of coloured powders as you walk, jog or run the course - all in support of Trinity Hospice.

It’s open to all ages and abilities and promises a day of colour, laughter, and community spirit. The event kicks off at 11am on Saturday 19 July.

Who’s throwing the paint?

This year, Valeo Foods UK, the Vicarage Lane-based confectionery manufacturer will be lighting up the course with a splash of bright green powder paint.

Valeo Foods UK is Colour Run paint station sponsor. | Trinity Hospice

A team of their employees will be stationed at one of the colour zones ready to coat participants in vivid shades as they pass by.

Factory Manager, Giel Vermeulen at Valeo Foods, said: “We feel honoured to be associated with Trinity Hospice and are excited to support the Colour Run as Valeo Foods Blackpool.

“It’s our first time sponsoring and there’s a real buzz around the business.”

Where to go and park

Location: Starr Gate Beach, Blackpool Start Time: 11am (arrive early to collect your colour pack and warm up).

Parking: Starr Gate car park (FY4 1SY) – closest to the event, South Shore car park – a short walk away & public transport is also recommended - the tram stops right at Starr Gate.

Why it matters

Organised by Trinity Hospice, this feel-good event isn’t just fun, it’s vital. Over the last 10 years, the Colour Run has raised more than £350,000 to support people across the Fylde coast facing life-limiting illnesses.

This year also marks 40 years of Trinity Hospice and their need for community support has never been greater.

Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “We rely on supporters and events like this to keep delivering exceptional hospice care.

“With Valeo Foods covering one of our paint stations, even more of the registration fee goes straight to hospice services.”

Tickets are £13.50 and include your white T-shirt, sunglasses and colour packet. You can book now on their website: www.blackpoolcolourrun.co.uk