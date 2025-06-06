I’m counting down the days to Singleton Gala 2025

The Singleton Gala is back and ready to bring the village together for a fantastic day of fun and games on Sunday 15 June.

The highlight of the event is the traditional procession through the village, which will begin at 1pm sharp.

This year’s gala promises a packed schedule of activities, entertainment and celebrations for the whole family.

Meet this year’s Britannia

Isabelle Rowland, aged 11, is this year’s Britannia and a key figure in the gala celebrations.

Isabelle is excited to be supporting Singleton’s Rose Queen, Evelyn, who has been her best friend since their first day at Singleton School.

Isabelle is a sporty and adventurous young girl, who enjoys outdoor activities such as climbing, bouldering, swimming, tennis, and karate.

What’s on?

The day will feature a colourful procession including the Rose Queens, Prince Charming and their retinues, the Britannia, the Accrington Pipe Band, clog dancers, vintage and military vehicles, and fancy dress participants.

Following the procession there will be the Rose Queen Crowning Ceremony and traditional maypole dancing.

This years Rose Queen is 11-year-old, Evelyn Blacow. Evelyn can’t wait to wear the crown and represent the amazing village of Singleton.

Evelyn is very proud to follow in the footsteps of her big sister Emma. She describes it is a dream come true.

The Prince Charming for 2025 has been annouced as Jack Dobson. Jack has lived in Singleton since the age of 4.

Attendees can enjoy a fancy dress competition with various categories, including a special one dedicated to celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day. There will also be a canine category for dogs dressed in costume.

The Great Singleton Bake Off returns with this year’s theme celebrating VE Day, inviting bakers to create delicious treats.

For children, there will be inflatables to climb and bounce on, face painting, superhero appearances, and a children’s entertainer to keep the little ones entertained.

Food and drink options include craft ales, wines, spirits, cocktails, pizza, and coffee trailers, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Parking and traffic

Due to the gala procession and events, the roads and carpark at the Village Hall will be closed from 12pm. Parking will be available at the field beside the Millers Pub.

Roads along the procession route will be closed from mid-morning until late afternoon to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

Drivers are advised to plan alternative routes and expect delays in and around the village throughout the afternoon.

Parking for Singleton Gala 2025 will be available at designated areas around the village. Organisers recommend arriving early to secure a spot, as spaces may fill up quickly.

Where possible, consider carpooling or using local public transport to ease congestion on the day.

Get involved

The Singleton Gala is not only a day of fun but also a community fundraiser. There will be a raffle, tombola, and the ever popular cake stall.

Donations of homemade cakes and prizes for the tombola are warmly welcomed to help support the event.

The gala offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Singleton’s heritage, enjoy a great family day out, and support local traditions.