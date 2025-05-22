I’m counting down the days to one of the biggest community highlights of the year – the Poulton Gala, returning on Saturday, June 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This annual celebration never fails to bring the town together and this year, it promises something truly special. A medieval twist that’s already got everyone talking.

Parade time and route

The excitement starts at 12pm, with the ever-popularGala Parade setting off from Cottam Hall Playing Fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colourful procession of floats, marching bands, dancers, and community groups will wind through the town before returning to the fields around 1:30 pm.

Make sure to grab your spot early along the route for the best view.

What’s on?

From 2 pm onwards, Cottam Hall Playing Fields will be buzzing with activity.

Expect a wide range of attractions, including: Food and drink stalls, bar and beer garden, live music and entertainment, a funfair and games for children & community and charity stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an array of food options including: Pizza, street food, burgers, Three Piggies Bakery and Nice One Ices - serving refreshing ice cream favourites from their van.

One of the day’s highlights is the crowning of the Gala Queen at 2:30pm.

There’s something for everyone, whether you’re attending with family, friends or just popping by to soak up the atmosphere.

People enjoying the rides at Poulton Gala last year | Contributed

Medieval shop window competition

One of the most exciting additions this year is the medieval-themed shop window decorating competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local shops across Poulton are taking part transforming their storefronts into creative, historical displays.

Simply decorate your shop window by Wednesday 4 June and the results will be announced over the gala weekend.

Where to park

Free and paid public parking is available at the Civic Centre car park and other central locations in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Organisers recommend arriving early as the town is expected to be busy throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are also encouraged to car-share or use public transport where possible.

Poulton Gala last year | Contributed

Not to be missed

The Poulton Gala is more than just a day out, it’s a celebration of local creativity and cherished tradition.

With a mix of old favourites and new features this year promises to be one of the best yet.

I know I’ll be there, and I hope to see you too.

For more details and the full schedule visit their website: www.poultongala.co.uk.