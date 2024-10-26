The couple spend weeks planning how they are going to decorate their house and garden with fiendish features to thrill and chill guests at their annual Halloween party.
There’ll be a body in the bath, another hanging from the shower, a head in a jar, tombstones in the garden, various ‘blood’-splashed items and much, much more.
They get into their costumes and then invite up to 40 pals to their home each year and try to make each event more spectacular than the last.
Lisa, 44, who works for Blackpool Council, said: “We have both always loved Halloween and for the last 10 years we’ve been inviting our friends around on the Saturday before it.
“It’s just got bigger and bigger each year.
“Halloween just gives you a chance to dress up, use your imagination and have fun - and there are now so many brilliant creepy things on the market.
“We look forward to it every year.”
The couple have two daughers, Keeley and Kelsey, and when they were younger they would put on a children’s Halloween party for them before taking them around to “nan’s house” and then starting on the party for grown-ups.
Now the two children are grown up themselves and help with Lisa and Philip’s big party.
Their bash is taking place tonight and their friends know what to expect - or do they?
Lisa added: “We’ll have a few surprises in store for them!”
Here are some picture’s from this week - others are from last year - we don’t want to spoil those surprises!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.