The couple spend weeks planning how they are going to decorate their house and garden with fiendish features to thrill and chill guests at their annual Halloween party.

There’ll be a body in the bath, another hanging from the shower, a head in a jar, tombstones in the garden, various ‘blood’-splashed items and much, much more.

They get into their costumes and then invite up to 40 pals to their home each year and try to make each event more spectacular than the last.

Lisa, 44, who works for Blackpool Council, said: “We have both always loved Halloween and for the last 10 years we’ve been inviting our friends around on the Saturday before it.

“It’s just got bigger and bigger each year.

“Halloween just gives you a chance to dress up, use your imagination and have fun - and there are now so many brilliant creepy things on the market.

“We look forward to it every year.”

The couple have two daughers, Keeley and Kelsey, and when they were younger they would put on a children’s Halloween party for them before taking them around to “nan’s house” and then starting on the party for grown-ups.

Now the two children are grown up themselves and help with Lisa and Philip’s big party.

Their bash is taking place tonight and their friends know what to expect - or do they?

Lisa added: “We’ll have a few surprises in store for them!”

Here are some picture’s from this week - others are from last year - we don’t want to spoil those surprises!

1 . Lisa and Philip Bray's Bispham house is all set for their Halloween party Lisa and Philip Bray's Bispham house is all set for their Halloween party | Lisa and Philip Bray Photo: Lisa and Philip Bray Photo Sales

2 . Lisa and Philip Bray's Bispham house is all set for their Halloween party Lisa and Philip Bray and daughters Keeley and Kelsey are all ready for the party | Lisa and Philip Bray Photo: Lisa and Philip Bray Photo Sales

3 . Lisa and Philip Bray's Bispham house is all set for their Halloween party A creepy addition to Lisa and Philip Bray's Halloween bash | Lisa and Philip Bray Photo: Lisa and Philip Bray Photo Sales

4 . Lisa and Philip Bray's Bispham house is all set for their Halloween party The butler at Philip and Lisa's party is a bit long in the tooth! | Lisa and Philip Bray Photo: Lisa and Philip Bray Photo Sales

5 . Lisa and Philip Bray's Bispham house is all set for their Halloween party Don't go in the bathroom at Lisa and Philip Bray's... | Lisa and Philip Bray Photo: Lisa and Philip Bray Photo Sales

6 . Lisa and Philip Bray's Bispham house is all set for their Halloween party Even the toilet roll is ghoulish... | Lisa and Philip Bray Photo: Lisa and Philip Bray Photo Sales