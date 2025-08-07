A Blackpool man who beat head and neck cancer has welcomed a “potentially transformative” new vaccine trial being rolled out on the NHS across England.

Chris Curtis, 67, from Blackpool, was diagnosed with HPV-related head and neck cancer in 2011.

Now in recovery, he has devoted his life to supporting others by founding The Swallows Head and Neck Cancer Support Group.

A Blackpool man who beat head and neck cancer has welcomed a “potentially transformative” new vaccine trial | Jeff Moore/PA Wire

He says the latest vaccine trial - which uses cutting-edge mRNA technology to train the immune system to recognise and fight cancer – could be “groundbreaking” for patients and their families.

“As a survivor of HPV-related head and neck cancer, I know first-hand the physical, emotional, and psychological toll this disease takes not just on the patient, but on the entire support system around them,” he said.

“With this aggressive cancer you live in the fear of reoccurrence every day, so anything that could help control the disease or give people peace of mind is groundbreaking.

“It’ll allow people to get on with their lives and move forward.”

The new clinical trial, known as AHEAD-MERIT (BNT113), is part of a national push by NHS England to fast-track access to cancer vaccines.

More than 100 patients with advanced HPV-related head and neck cancers will be matched to the trial, which is being run at 15 hospitals across the country.

Health minister Karin Smyth said: “These cancer vaccines could be game-changing for patients facing some of the most challenging diagnoses.

“By getting these trials running in our NHS, we’re putting ourselves at the forefront of medical innovation.”

The disease affects around 11,000 people each year in England, with forms including cancer of the mouth, throat and voice box.

Aggressive types can be difficult to treat and often return, with two-year survival rates below 50%.

The vaccine being tested in the trial is designed to produce two proteins found in head and neck cancers associated with high-risk strains of human papillomavirus (HPV).

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, added: “It’s fantastic that more patients with advanced head and neck cancers will now be able to access this potentially transformative vaccine, offering renewed hope of holding the disease at bay.”

These cancers, known as squamous cell carcinomas, can develop in the skin, mouth and other parts of the body.

The trial is being delivered through the NHS Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad - a partnership between NHS England, the Government and German biotech company BioNTech.

It aims to match patients quickly to trials of personalised vaccines that could transform the way some cancers are treated.

Tamara Kahn, chief executive of Oracle Head and Neck Cancer UK, said the trial “offers crucial hope to those living with advanced stages of cancer”.

“While we advocate for HPV vaccination to prevent these cancers, those already fighting this devastating disease urgently need new treatments that could mean more time with loved ones,” she said.

So far, around 550 patients have been referred to trials for personalised vaccines targeting bowel and skin cancers.

The head and neck cancer vaccine trial is the third to be added to the programme.

Dr Iain Foulkes, executive director of research and innovation at Cancer Research UK, said: “There are over 200 different types of cancer, and it’s unlikely there will ever be a single cure that works for everyone.

“That’s why it’s vital that we support a wide range of research so that more people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”