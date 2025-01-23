Eurofighter Typhoons "low and loud" in Lancs skies at night - this is why & when they'll be back
One of the fighters appeared to break the sound barrier when a sonic boom rumbled over Leyland and Chorley around 7.30pm last night.
The mighty Typhoons were low and loud as they flew out of BAE at Warton Aerodrome. They were tracked leaving the base at 6.40pm and took off for the Irish Sea before returning to the Lancashire coast north of Southport shortly afterwards.
They were then tracked south of Preston, heading east over Leyland, Chorley, Blackburn and the Ribble Valley, before returning to Warton via Preston by 8pm.
What were they doing and will they be back?
BAE Systems conducts night flying operations at its Warton site in Lancashire to test night vision technology and other operational requirements.
The military and defence contractor is developing Striker II, one of the world's most advanced fighter aircraft helmets. The Ministry of Defence handed the £133m contract to BAE in September 2023 and its believed it’s this cutting-edge helmet which is now undergoing flight trials across Lancashire.
In addition to built-in night vision, pilots can view data displayed directly onto the helmet visor, providing them with mission-critical information right before their eyes. The Striker II helmet will be used by RAF Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet pilots.
Keep your eyes on the skies
Didn’t spot them this week? Only heard them booming through the night sky last night?
Don’t worry - you’ll have another chance to spot the Typhoons when they return to Lancashire for more night flying next week.
January dates & times
Tuesday, January 28 - 6pm to 8pm.
Wednesday, January 29 - 6pm to 8pm
Thursday, January 30 - 6pm to 8pm
February dates & times
Tuesday, February 4 - 6pm to 8pm
Wednesday, February 5 - 6pm to 8pm
Thursday, February 6 - 6pm to 8pm
An investigation was launched after a part from a Typhoon fighter jet landed in a field in East Yorkshire last week.
The RAF confirmed "a pylon" had detached itself from the RAF Coningsby-based Typhoon jet over Haisthorpe, near Bridlington, during a sortie on January 17.
There was no damage to any property and no reports of any injuries, a spokesperson said. Crews have since recovered the equipment, they added.
