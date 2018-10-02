Eugenie's wedding to be broadcast live on television

Princess Eugenie's wedding ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Queen's granddaughter, who is ninth in line to the throne, is marrying Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor on Friday October 12.

READ MORE: Jenna Coleman's new drama The Cry is a hit with viewers

The royal celebrations will be the focus of an extended This Morning special called This Morning At The Royal Wedding.

Broadcasters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who usually present This Morning on Fridays, will host the show, which will start earlier at 9.25am and run until 12.30pm, live from Windsor.

ITV said in a statement: "This Morning At The Royal Wedding will capture the atmosphere and arrivals at St George's Chapel, with Eamonn and Ruth joined by guests, commentators and experts for this specially extended programme."

The ceremony inside the chapel will also be broadcast in full, just like the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan's high-profile wedding service was televised by the BBC.

ITV will also broadcast a 30-minute highlights programme, The Royal Wedding: A Family Celebration, at 8pm the same evening.

The wedding, which is just over a week away, has been attracting controversy.

Republic, a campaigning group working for an elected head of state, has criticised the cost to the taxpayer, saying estimates have put the security bill at £2 million.

Its petition urging the Government to commit no public money to the wedding has more than 28,000 signatures.

A carriage ride by Eugenie and Jack through Windsor will have increased the security costs, but their route will not take them up the Long Walk like Harry and Meghan.

Fans of The Jeremy Kyle Show will miss out, with the confrontational chat show being replaced by the ITV wedding special.

However, daytime favourite Loose Women will go ahead at its normal time following the wedding coverage, an ITV spokeswoman confirmed.