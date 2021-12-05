Yellow warning issued for snow as wintry weather moves in
Wintry weather is expected to hit parts of the North West this week.
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 3:11 pm
Temperatures are forecast to drop, with wind speeds increasing, and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow on Tuesday, December 7.
The warning runs from 11am to midnight that day is is likely bring travel disruption, especially over higher routes.
The area covered by the yellow warning is centred around Pennine areas up the borderand covering South West Scotland and much of the central belt and further north, including Glasgow.
But all motorists are advised to be aware of the possibility of wintry showers and drive saf ely to the conditions.