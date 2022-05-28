The project, at a cost of £200,000, was announced earlier this year by Fylde Council with the aim of making the centre a hub for visitors and residents to enjoy wind activities and as a base for existing windsports clubs.

From Monday, May 30, a programme of renovation will see the building become host to a new café and provide a space for local community wind sports clubs, the Fylde Council Rangers and dune staff, and visitors to the beach.

An artist's impression of how the new centre will look. Picture: Fylde Council.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing the revamped Windsports Centre given a new lease of life and become a hive of activity at North Beach.”

“The centre is due to be complete by late July/early August meaning there will be plenty of the summer season left to enjoy the offering there, and we look forward to welcoming residents, visitors, community groups and more.”

The café is at the heart of the new design, providing refreshments to the public as well as catering to and working with community clubs such as the Kite Surfing Club and Land Yacht Club to provide dedicated space for education and support. The centre is already booked to host the Land Yacht Euros competition in 2023.

Amongthe new amenities intended to appeal to local community clubs will be a designated ‘common room,’ hot showers, toilet facilities and a workshop/garage area for storage and repairs of equipment.

The site before the upgrade

A Changing Places toilet facility will also be installed and made available for public use as part of Fylde Council’s corresponding capital scheme and commitment to accessibility for all.

The Fylde Rangers and dune staff will be based from an annexe, linked into the rest of the structure with a deck area, providing space for events to be held for the public and with plenty of opportunities to promote the sights and attractions of the Fylde beach and dunes area.