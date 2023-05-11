Environmental changes on the beaches between North Pier and South Pier have created channels which are in danger of undermining the stepped sea defences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts are proposing to build 16 rocky headlands, also known as groynes, on a 3km stretch of the beach to retain the sand, which will need planning permission and a Marine Licence.

Blackpool's beaches need coastal management work carried out

The proposals are set out in a preliminary environmental report submitted by consultants Jacobs as part of the Blackpool Beach Management Outline Business Case.

Documents lodged with town hall planners say the current sea defences, completed in 2011, are in good condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However “dynamic” changes to the beach and “the recently identified long term trend in beach lowering” have caused inter-tidal channels to form and expose the lowest points (or ‘toes’) of the sea defences in places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report warns this “has the potential to result in undermining and failure of the defences” putting properties at risk of coastal erosion.

An image from the report shows the existing coastal defences with intertidal channel and exposed defence toe, Nov 2021

It is proposed to build 16 fishtail rock headlands or groynes, each 100 metres in length, at 100 metre intervals on the upper beach, to disperse waves and prevent erosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These would “reduce the recently identified long term trend of beach lowering.”

It is then proposed 10,000 cubic metres of sand is deposited on the upper beach (in the bays between the rock headlands) every 10 years after the project is finished to offset potential losses of sand during extreme storms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initial studies have shown the scheme is unlikely to adversely affect any natural habitats because the area does not attract diverse wildlife due to its urban location within a busy tourist area.

However access to parts of the beach may need to be temporarily restricted while improvements are underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is due to begin in September 2025 with the scheme set for completion by September 2027.