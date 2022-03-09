The works – funded by Cuffe and Taylor – will start today and will involve removing the ‘step’ in the middle of the green which impacts on many activities and regular users.

The area of the green where the slope will be restored previously had sports and recreation pitches built into the original gradient.

The project is being carried out by BPG Contractors Limited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham Green

It is expected to take around four to five weeks to complete the work which includes removal of the grass and re-establishing the ground to create a continuous soft gradient.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure committee for Fylde Council, said: “Lytham Green is a treasured attraction of the borough and has long been a source of great delight for residents and visitors alike.