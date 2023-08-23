Winners revealed in this year's highly contested Blackpool in Bloom competition

Blackpool’s best gardeners have been recognised for brightening up the resort with their colourful hanging baskets, manicured lawns and floral displays.

This year’s annual Blackpool in Bloom competition saw prizes handed out in 11 categories, including to mark the Coronation and for conservation.

The presentation ceremony at the Winter Gardens also celebrated 20 years of involvement in the scheme by Elaine Smith who has now stepped down from her role.

Enveco, Blackpool Council’s environmental services provider, co- hosted this year’s Blackpool in Bloom competition for the first time and will now take over the reins.

Clifton House Hotel - picture by Martin Bostock

The competition allows Blackpool residents and businesses to showcase their outside spaces while encouraging civic pride.

Elaine, who has been helped by volunteers including Betty Bradford,got involved when she competed in the mid-1990s and took over hosting in 2001.

Betty and her late husband Danny Bradford first competed in 2007 before becoming judges in 2010.

Elaine said: “Betty and I have been with the hosts from start to finish so I know we were able to hand this over the best way. The overall competition was a huge success and I look forward to having more time to enjoy it next year.”

Arthur Parry - best hanging baskets picture by Martin Bostock

This year saw 37 open spaces judged over two days with points awarded for design colour, impact, maintenance and overall impression.

Elaine Smith and Diane Farley (Enveco Neighbourhood Officer) managed the route whilst four judges, Betty Bradford, Terry Mason, Tim Reilly, and Allan Wignall, judged the competition.

A special category was launched this year for memory gardens after the judges were impressed by the Forget Me Not Dementia Cafe at the Marton United Reformed Church.

The space is used by more than 30 people who have been tending to the sensory garden every week, come rain or shine.

Boar's Head pub picture by Martin Bostock

The award ceremony was attended by more than 100 people, with each entrant receiving a certificate from Blackpool Mayor and Mayoress Coun Gillian Campbell and Sky Campbell, with trophies for the winners and runners-up.

Enveco managing director John Hawkin said: “Blackpool in Bloom is a fantastic initiative to encourage individuals, groups and businesses to show off their inspirational gardening projects and add to the quality green spaces in thetown.”

To take part next year email [email protected] and application forms will be sent out nearer the time.

Winners and runners-up 2023

Betty Bradford and Elaine Smith at the Blackpool In Bloom 2023 presentations at the Winter Gardens. picture by Martin Bostock

Hotels and holiday flats (10 rooms or less)

Winner – Carole Cregan, Clifton House Hotel; runner-up – Wayne and Peter Edwards, Lawrence House Hotel

Clean and Green Streetscene

Winner – Stuart Reynolds, of back General Street

Pubs, restaurants and licensed premises

Winner – Chris Bracegirdle, Boars Head

Coronation themed garden

Winner – Chris Varney; runner-up – Charlotte Bremner and the team at William Lyon’s House

Memory Garden

Winner – Jenny Fitzsimmons from the Forget Me Not Dementia Cafe at the Marton United Reformed Church

Private conservation

Winner – Neil Williams; runner-up – Ellen Chambers

Conservation gardens

Winner – Joseph Mori and the team at the Revoe Community Garden; runner-up – Holy Family Church; highly commended – Angela and the team at Belle Vue, Strawberry Gardens

Commercial offices, shops and factories

Winner – Paul Preston and team at the Household Waste Recycling Centre for the tree-lined pathway

Hanging baskets

Winner – Arthur Parry; runner-up – Ian Brown; highly acclaimed – Chris Varney

Small private gardens and back yards

Winner – Howard Crump; runner-up – Arthur Parry; highly commended – Michael Smith; outstanding effort – Mark and Julia Arnold, Paul Scandrett and James Grisedale

Medium private gardens

Winner – Garry Tunnicliffe; runner-up – Stephen Connolly; highly commended – Ian Brown and Michael Emsley

Large private gardens

Winner – Vivian Wallace-Dand; runner-up – Brian Gore; highly commended – Jeannette Grierson

Community gardens

Winner – Stanley Park Rose Garden; runner-up – Abbeyfield House, Harrow Side; highly commended – Layton Community House and Claremont Community Garden; outstanding effort – Abbeyfield House, Norbreck Road and Regent Court Apartments

Special recognition

Winner – Watson Road Secret Park

Street impact