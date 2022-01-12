Well-being garden part of Blackpool Vic's new green plan

A strategy including to reduce energy use and cut down on waste has been agreed by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (BTH) which operates Blackpool Victoria Hospital (BVH) and Clifton Hospital in St Annes.

The target is to reach net zero emissions by 2040, with the current plan covering initiatives up to 2025.

A report to the BTH board of directors says: “As one of the largest organisations and employers across the Fylde Coast we have a significant impact but also an important opportunity to make a positive difference in both carbon emissions and population health.

“We generate large amounts of waste and emissions from our clinical service provision.

“The journeys needed to deliver goods and services and move staff, patients and visitors impacts on local air quality.

“Having a clear and intentional plan will allow us to focus on and manage our impact on the environment, whilst improving quality and access to services for those who need them. ”

Hospital chiefs switched to renewable energy in April 2021 and have installed new technology at BVH and Clifton to provide more efficient generation of electricity and heating.

Lighting has been replaced with more efficient LEDs across large portions of sites, with controls in place to prevent electricity being wasted.

Other initiatives include: –

* Working with groups such as wildlife trusts and beekeepers to improve biodiversity at NHS sites.

* Promoting health and well-being by offering staff and patients opportunities to take part in food growing, beekeeping and other physical activities in nature. This will include creating an edible wellbeing garden at BVH for staff and patients.

* Introducing electric charging points in all car parks and offering reduced car parking charges for those using more environmentally friendly vehicles. Encouraging cycling to work, use of low emission vehicles and car sharing.

* There are already monthly meat free Mondays in the staff restaurant, with catering contracts requiring maximum use of fresh and seasonal food to minimise transportation. Biodegradable takeaway cartons, disposable cups and drink stirrers are used and 71 per cent of suppliers are local.

* Food waste can be reduced by sending it to make animal feed, for conversion into energy or to make compost.