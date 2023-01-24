The grey seal was spotted about a kilometre (0.6 miles) away from the River Ribble near the Capitol Centre on Sunday (January 22).

It is believed the seal, which weighed a healthy 40kgs, had wandered across three farmers fields before he was spotted by a member of the public.

Rebecca, Practice Manager at Vets4Pets Preston Capitol, who was one of the first on the scene.

“I was out walking my dog when I spotted one of my neighbours frantically waving at me from across the field,” Rebecca said.

“I quickly realised he wasn’t just saying hello but was signalling for my help and I ran over to him right away.

“I’m not sure what I had expected to find, but I was definitely surprised to see the little seal pup stranded in the field.”

A seal pup was safely released back into the wild in Fleetwood after becoming stranded in a field in Walton-le-Dale (Credit: RSCPA)

Despite it being a frosty morning, local residents did not hesitate to come together to help rescue the seal pup.

Rebecca called her friend, Shaun Coathup, who came immediately to help, and her neighbours alerted the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and the RSPCA.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Kelly Nix was sent to the scene and assisted the BDMLR in safely containing the seal in a cage.

The team then sought advice from the charity’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire.

Kelly said: “The seal had come from the river – which is 18 miles inland from the coast – but this is not unusual and seals are spotted in our waterways and will happily find their own way back to the sea.

“I spoke to specialists at our centre who were concerned that about putting him back in the river due to the amount of dog walkers in the area as their pets could spook the seal causing him to travel further inland

“So we took the seal, who looked really healthy, to the RNLI base in Fleetwood and we released him into the sea there.”

The seal was reportedly a bit reluctant to go in the water at first, but was gently encouraged in the end.

Local residents did not hesitate to come together to help rescue the seal pup (Credit: RSCPA)

“It was so heart-warming to see,” Kelly added.

“I am not sure why he came so far inland but seals have been spotted in the river here before.

“It seems he then got out for a wander and must have lost his way so it was a good job his predicament was spotted.”

Rebecca, who spent more than three hours at the scene, said she was relieved to see it was finally safe.

“It was so rewarding to see the pictures of the pup being released back into the sea knowing it had all been worth it,” she added.

What to do if you find a seal

The pup was examined to make sure it was fit and healthy before being transported to Fleetwood (Credit: RSCPA)

The RSPCA advises that if members of the public spot a seal that they observe them from a distance and do not approach them.

Seals are wild animals and have a nasty bite and it is not uncommon to see them in rivers.

It is also advised they keep dogs on leads in areas that have seal colonies too.

If you see a pup whose mother hasn’t returned within 24 hours, is on a busy public beach, or if you think the seal may be sick or injured, call the RSPCA’s advice and cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

