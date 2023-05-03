Fylde Council has issued pictures of the blaze on the beach, north of St Annes town centre and to which firefighters had to be called, and said: “We are incredibly disappointed to share that a fire occurred on the sand dunes over the weekend due to a disposable BBQ.

“As the weather improves, this is a good time to remind everyone that BBQs are banned in our parks and open spaces and that fixed penalty notices will be issued.

Councillors agreed last year to extend a public space protection order to prohibit BBQs and outdoor cooking which had been introduced following several incidents of damage caused to park furniture and grassed areas.

The fire on St Annes sand dunes

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called to attend a large fire on Lytham Green in summer 2018 which was caused by a disposable BBQ, while damage had also been caused in and around Fairhaven Lake, and at the Fylde Sand Dunes Local Nature Reserve.

Complaints also included nuisance, noise, disturbance and safety risks associated with such activities, as well as an increase in the amount of litter left behind.

“The Council hopes that prohibiting BBQs will help to further protect the Borough’s designated nature reserves, ecological sites and the associated wildlife,” said a Fylde Council spokesman.

“Failure to comply with the orders will result in a Fixed Penalty Notice of £50 or you could be prosecuted in the magistrates’ court for a criminal offence and be fined up to £1,000.”