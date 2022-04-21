Warning after high tides expose metal components on Blackpool beach

Ward councillors Tony Williams and Paul Galley raised the alarm after structures believed to be associated with former outfall pipes were uncovered by high tides.

The area affected is on the seafront opposite the western entrance to Anchorsholme Park.

Coun Williams said: "The sheet metals were installed by United Utilities when they blocked off the old outfall pipes.

Some of the metal which has been exposed on the beach at Anchorsholme

"Over time the sea water has eroded these caps and we are now left with sharp, dangerous shards of rusty metal that could easily cut someone's foot or injure a dog.

"Coun Galley and I are aware of how dangerous these can potentially be, and have reported them to senior council officers who will instruct United Utilities to make them safe.

"We would also ask that people using this stretch the beach stay away from this area of the beach until the repair work has been carried out."

Members of the Sea Defence Project FY5 Facebook group, a community group with interests in the Anchorsholme sea defence project, have also spotted the exposed metal.

The affected area of the beach

Their spokesperson said: "The big spring tides have exposed it all, and the edges are jagged and dangerous.

"The tides have been large and accompanied by storms, and the nearby wreck of The Abana has never been so exposed as it is now. "

Blackpool Council and United Utilities have been contacted to respond to the concerns raised.