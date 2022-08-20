Vow to fight a return of fracking to Lancashire
A senior Labour Lancashire county councillor has vowed to fight fracking after both remaining candidates in the Conservative party leadership contest backed the extraction of shale gas.
Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have indicated they support the controversial processFracking was stopped at two sites on the Fylde coast near Blackpool in 2019 and moratorium put on the process following earth tremors in the area.Earlier this year an order for energy firm Cuadrilla to concrete over the two Lancashire wells was paused.
Read More
County Coun Julie Gibson, Labour’s Economic Development spokeswoman on Lancashire County Council, said: “I was amazed that both candidates signalled their unequivocal support for fracking and immediately realised that this could mean the return of fracking to Lancashire.“This week we see once again the Conservatives threatening to strip the North of its resources by committing to bringing back fracking.“When fracking was last on the agenda, it was the North West, and particularly Lancashire, that was targeted for this, with sites being identified all over the county.“I do not remember many being targeted in the South of the country.”“I was pleased that Lancashire County Council was steadfast in its opposition to fracking.“There is a global energy crisis, but fracking is not the answer.“We saw the problems with earthquakes that fracking caused in Lancashire – both candidates dismissed these.“What we need is an energy policy that focuses on renewables and promoting the benefits of green energy.”
Most Popular
-
1
New local radio station 'Central Radio' to launch in Blackpool with Danny Matthews, Martin Emery, Dom Molloy, Lyndsey Kerr on lineup
-
2
Man grabs nine-year-old girl’s arm before indecently exposing himself and offering her money to kiss him in Blackpool
-
3
Redundant bowling greens could solve parking crisis at Blackpool's Stanley Park
-
4
Work continuing 'at pace' on road to link Lytham and St Annes with M55
-
5
St Annes paddling pool closed due to vandalism
Lancashire County Council has recently told Cuadrila that that a time-consuming impact survey is not needed to restart fracking, clearing the way for a planning application.