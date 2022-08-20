Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have indicated they support the controversial processFracking was stopped at two sites on the Fylde coast near Blackpool in 2019 and moratorium put on the process following earth tremors in the area.Earlier this year an order for energy firm Cuadrilla to concrete over the two Lancashire wells was paused.

County Coun Julie Gibson, Labour’s Economic Development spokeswoman on Lancashire County Council, said: “I was amazed that both candidates signalled their unequivocal support for fracking and immediately realised that this could mean the return of fracking to Lancashire.“This week we see once again the Conservatives threatening to strip the North of its resources by committing to bringing back fracking.“When fracking was last on the agenda, it was the North West, and particularly Lancashire, that was targeted for this, with sites being identified all over the county.“I do not remember many being targeted in the South of the country.”“I was pleased that Lancashire County Council was steadfast in its opposition to fracking.“There is a global energy crisis, but fracking is not the answer.“We saw the problems with earthquakes that fracking caused in Lancashire – both candidates dismissed these.“What we need is an energy policy that focuses on renewables and promoting the benefits of green energy.”