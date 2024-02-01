Volunteers will plant loads of old Christmas trees in the sand dunes to protect the coastal town
Hundreds of used Christmas trees are set to be planted in the sands north of St Annes next week to help protect the dunes.
The annual Christmas Tree planting ceremony will take place from Monday 05 February.
Who plants the trees in Fylde sand dunes?
Lancashire Wildlife Trust organise the trees to be planted over three days in conjunction with FyldeCouncil, with the help of volunteers.
Where do the trees come from?
The trees planted included many collection on behalf of Derian House Children’s Hospice at Chorley as well as the Fylde coast’s Trinity Hospice and those deposited in Fylde Council collection points.
Why are old Christmas trees planted on the beach at St Annes?
Amy Pennington, Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Fylde Sand Dunes Project Community Engagement Officer, said: “It all went very smoothly – the trees are a big help to the natural environment at the dunes.
"We identify vulnerable areas of the dunes, or areas that have the potential for dune accretion, and bury the trees in deep trenches to anchor them in place.
“Wind-blown sand then builds up around the trees causing new embryo dunes to form. In this way we can improve coastal defence by widening the dunes.
“This scheme has been really successful over the years, contributing to 90m expansion of the dune system at North Beach, St Annes. It is a fantastic example of how people can make a huge difference to benefit their local environment.”