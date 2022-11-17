“Vital first stage” secured for saving Lancashire's endangered peatlands

Funding from the Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme means that the peatlands - vital in helping fight climate change and for wildlife - will be identified and assessed for the first time.

>>>Here’s more good news for our endangered peatlands

The Northern Lowland Peatland Coalition, made up of organisations including the Lancashire and Cumbria Peat Partnerships, said it is the "vital first stage" in eventual restoration of the peatlands

Winmarleigh Moss SSSI - credit Lancashire Wildlife Trust

The aim is to eventually restore these rare habitats’ ability to help fight climate change and boost biodiversity.

"First steps”

Northern Lowland Peatland Coalition Co-ordinator, Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Sarah Johnson, said: “So many times, we are aware of peatland sites that could be restored or managed in a more climate-positive manner, but we simply don’t have the resources to put into identifying and assessing them to work up future restoration plans.

"Whether these areas are surviving, but heavily degraded peatland, or intensively drained agricultural land, we know that they could be managed to benefit both nature and our climate – and this Discovery Grant funding will allow us to take the first steps towards this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will it work?

In total 26 sites covering 600 hectares of low-lying peatland will be investigated, with the final reports produced in March 2023.