Views invited over new Fylde boundary proposals

The Local Government Boundary Commission wants to hear what people think about the proposals and a 10-week consultation has been launched, which will run until September 6.

The Commission is the independent body which draws the boundaries and is proposing one single-councillor ward, 12 two-councillor wards, and four three-councillor wards across the borough.

Under the proposals, the boundaries of four wards would remain the same. Of those, the name of Clifton ward would change to Lytham West, and the name of St John’s ward to Lytham East. Ansdell and Medlar with Wesham wards would keep their boundaries and their names, with the boundaries of all other wards changing, including in St Annes and Fairhaven, where new wards Queensway, Saints, North Beach, and Promenade would be introduced instead of St Leonard’s, Kilnhouse, Ashton, Central and Fairhaven.

Staining would have a ward of its own, with new wards Rural North Fylde and Rural East Fylde introduced.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the Boundary Commission, said: “We want people to help us make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities.”

Details at https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/24729 while views can be e-mailed to [email protected], and by post to: Review Officer (Fylde), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.

How the Fylde map of wards would look under the proposed changes

