Vandals fail to stop tree planting in Blackpool

Last year it was revealed hundreds of saplings had been vandalised or dug up across the town, denting council hopes of improving tree cover.

The most recent planting has seen 80 more mature trees put in place around the town alongside saplings, with community groups, schools and developers brought on board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly planted trees in Revoe Park were among those vandalised last year

These include Christmas trees, street trees, trees in parks, memorial trees and community orchard trees planted in collaboration with schools, construction companies, social enterprises and Trees in Cities.

Funding has been provided by the Parks Development Service, ward councillors and commuted sums from new developments.

A further 500 saplings have been planted at Mereside Park and an additional 1,000 saplings have been sourced from the Woodland Trust.

Last year it emerged hundreds of hundreds of trees had been stolen after of 4,000 saplings were planted between October 2020 and March 2021, at three sites across Blackpool.

Trees at Blackpool's Stanley Park

About 1,300 had been snapped or broken and the same number had been dug up and stolen, it was believed to be sold commercially.

This led to a decision by the council to use more mature trees as well as saplings in future, while involving schools and community groups in order to better protect planting sites.

Conservationists have also surveyed 7,000 trees across Blackpool as part of moves to protect and maintain the town's tree cover.

The work, which was carried out last autumn by council workers, has also identified any trees which were considered dangerous.

It has led to the creation of a maintenance schedule and a more formal procedure for reporting trees which may need removing.

A report updating the council's tourism, economy and communities scrutiny committee also says "this will ensure we are taking a proactive and responsible approach at managing our trees".

It adds where any "failed trees are inspected" and hazards are identified, this information can be shared "to reduce the risk to the council of public liability claims."

The survey also revealed the need for more diverse tree species "to improve our biodiversity, pest and disease resilience".