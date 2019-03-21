'Unsafe' boundary wall at Blackpool Pleasure Beach must be replaced

Theme park bosses are seeking permission to replace the perimeter wall at Blackpool Pleasure Beach after a council inspection deemed the structure is unsafe.

A planning application has been submitted on behalf of the attraction to demolish the rear boundary wall that stretches along Bond Street between Carlyle Avenue and Balmoral Road.

The boundary wall at the Pleasure Beach needs replacing

It is proposed to replace it with a three metre high fence made up of timber-grain effect panels.

A document accompanying the application say the council has issued a notice ordering the wall to be made safe.

It adds: "Having undertaken investigations itself, the applicant considers the entire length of the wall has reached the end of its life, and is going to require significant investment to ensure it remains safe.

"It is however very important to continue to have a perimeter wall in this location for security reasons, and also to screen the unsightly service/ back of house area located immediately behind it.

"The intention is to replace the wall with a boundary treatment that requires less maintenance, and which creates an appropriate appearance for the frontage along Bond Street."

During pre-application talks, council planners had suggested the use of slats in the top third of the fence to break up the visual impact.

But park chiefs say this would compromise security at the attraction, and say the design chosen will create a more contemporary visual appearance.

The scheme will now go before council planners at a future date for consideration.