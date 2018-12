The wonderful gifts and fridges packed full of food will quickly turn into piles of wrapping paper and empty containers over the festivities.

But don't worry, we've got all the information you need so that you won't miss your bin collection over the festive period.

This is when you can put your bins and recycling out in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre over Christmas 2018

Blackpool

Normal collection day/Changed to:

Monday 24 December / Saturday 22 December

Tuesday 25 December / Monday 24 December

Wednesday 26 December / Thursday 27 December

Thursday 27 December / Friday 28 December

Friday 28 December / Saturday 29 December

Monday 31 December / Usual collection

Tuesday 1 January / Wednesday 2 January

Wednesday 2 January / Thursday 3 January

Thursday 3 January / Friday 4 January

Friday 4 January / Saturday 5 January

Collections will return to normal on Monday 7 January

Wyre

Normal collection day/Changed to:

Monday 24 December / Saturday 22 December.

Tuesday 25 December / Monday 24 December

Wednesday 26 December / Thursday 27 December

Thursday 27 December / 28 December

Friday 28 December / Saturday 29 December

Monday 31 December / Usual collection

Tuesday 1 January / Wednesday 2 January

Wednesday 2 January / Thursday 3 January

Thursday 3 January / Friday 4 January

Friday 4 January / Saturday 5 January

Collections will return to normal on Monday 7 January

Fylde

Normal collection day/Changed to:

Monday 24 December / Saturday 22 December

Tuesday 25 December / Monday 24 December

Wednesday 26 December / Thursday 27 December

Thursday 27 December / Friday 28 December

Friday 28 December / Saturday 29 December

Monday 31 December / Monday 31 December

Tuesday 1 January / Wednesday 2 January

Wednesday 2 January / Thursday 3 January

Thursday 3 January / Friday 4 January

Friday 4 January / Saturday 5 January

Collections will return to normal on Monday 7 January

For green waste, Christmas tree and all other waste collections please check with your local council.