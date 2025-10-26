The 31 high-paid jobs there will be thousands more of by 2030 - and why they're needed

Lancashire is set to share in a promised boost in high-paid jobs driven by growth in the clean energy sector.

The government says an extra 55,000 roles will come to the North West as a whole by 2030 - with occupations including engineers, plumbers and electricians amongst the dozens of roles that will be in particular demand.

It is part of the first nationwide plan to train up the next generation of clean energy workers, which ministers say will encourage industry, the public sector and education providers to work together to deliver the skilled workforce needed - amounting to 400,000 new positions.

A raft of clean energy jobs are being promised to places like Lancashire | Pixabay

Entry-level positions in the majority of occupations in clean energy pay 23 percent more than the same jobs in other sectors, the government says.

Jobs in wind, nuclear and electricity networks all advertise average salaries of over £50,000, compared to the UK average of £37,000 - and are spread across coastal and post-industrial communities.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Communities have long been calling out for a new generation of good industrial jobs. The clean energy jobs boom can answer that call .

“Our plans will help create an economy in which there is no need to leave your hometown just to find a decent job. Thanks to this government’s commitment to clean energy, a generation of young people in our industrial heartlands can have well-paid secure jobs, from plumbers to electricians and welders.

“This is a pro-worker, pro-jobs, pro-union agenda that will deliver the national renewal our country needs.”

FULL LIST OF PRIORITY OCCUPATIONS

A total of 400,000 new clean energy-related jobs are being promised nationwide by the turn decade in the following 31 areas:

***plumbers and heating and ventilating installers and repairers;

***carpenters and joiners;

***glaziers, window fabricators and fitters;

***floorers and wall tilers;

***roofers, roof tilers and slaters

***plasterers;

***bricklayers;

***electricians and electrical fitters;

***metal working production and maintenance fitters;

***telecoms and related network installers and repairers;

***electrical and electronic trades;

***welding trades;

***metal machining setters and setter-operators

***production managers and directors in manufacturing;

***production managers and directors in construction;

***engineering professionals ;

***mechanical engineers;

***civil engineers;

***electrical engineers;

***engineering project managers and project engineers;

***production and process engineers

***electronics engineers;

***plastics process operatives;

***construction operatives;

***routine inspectors and testers;

***metal working machine operatives;

***scaffolders, stagers and riggers;

***construction project managers and related professionals

***quantity surveyors;

***engineering technicians;

***computer-aided design, drawing and architectural technicians.